Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$1.20

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 97.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.29.

Shares of TSE:PD traded down C$2.67 on Wednesday, reaching C$55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,569. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$62.26. The company has a market cap of C$736.38 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

