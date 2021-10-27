Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Precision Optics stock remained flat at $$2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,197. Precision Optics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precision Optics had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter.

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

