Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Premier worth $38,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 115,387 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $40.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

