Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Down 92.8% in October

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PROBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. 3,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,246. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Probe Metals from C$2.70 to C$3.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.