Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 120.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 6,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

