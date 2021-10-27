Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Up 6.3%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.06. 3,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 136,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

