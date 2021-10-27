Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPCB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,135. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

