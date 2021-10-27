Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PPCB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,135. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Propanc Biopharma Company Profile
