PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 617.6% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,454. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
