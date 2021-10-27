Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 764. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.
About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro
