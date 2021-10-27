Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 764. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

