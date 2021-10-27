Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPYGY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.55.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

