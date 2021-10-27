Public Storage (PSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA):

10/22/2021 – Public Storage had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $346.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/13/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $322.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.53. 10,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,096. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.61. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

