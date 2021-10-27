Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,021,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Puget Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,131,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,429,023. Puget Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Puget Technologies Company Profile
