Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,021,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Puget Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,131,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,429,023. Puget Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

