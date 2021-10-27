Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PHPYF remained flat at $$1.34 on Wednesday. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.
About Pushpay
