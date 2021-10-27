Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Update

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PHPYF remained flat at $$1.34 on Wednesday. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

