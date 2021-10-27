PutinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Cap of $280,175.08

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $280,175.08 and approximately $342.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

