Pyrk (PYRK) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $31,500.92 and approximately $1,112.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.