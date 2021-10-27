Q2 (QTWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

