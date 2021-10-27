Qualys (QLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Qualys to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $6,178,690.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 621,536 shares of company stock worth $72,129,599. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.