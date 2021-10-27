Quantum (QMCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Quantum has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $-0.060-$-0.020 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. Quantum has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $320.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Quantum news, Director John Fichthorn acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $779,399.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quantum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 6,429.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Quantum worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

