QuarkChain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.99 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $175.99 million and $23.99 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00210366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00097429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

