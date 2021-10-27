Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 1.9%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 172,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 198,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

QTRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.61 million and a P/E ratio of 80.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

