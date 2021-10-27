Quotient Technology (QUOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Quotient Technology to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Quotient Technology has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $615.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quotient Technology stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

