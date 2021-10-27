Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0671 on Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and $172,520.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,446.17 or 0.99547417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.23 or 0.06678768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,844,903 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

