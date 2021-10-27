Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Down 1%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 18,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 42,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

