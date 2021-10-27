Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. 352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLYB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

