Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

