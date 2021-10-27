Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 56,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,341. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

