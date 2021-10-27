Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 23%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s stock price rose 23% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

RANI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.54.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.