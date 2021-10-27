Rapid7 (RPD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $129.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

