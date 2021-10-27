Raymond James Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) a C$175.00 Price Target

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) has been given a C$175.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.53% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $33.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WFG. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.60.

TSE WFG traded down C$1.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$100.85. The company had a trading volume of 391,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,529. The firm has a market cap of C$10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 13.8399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

