Raymond James Boosts FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $195.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $198.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,879. FirstService has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.