RChain (REV) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One RChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RChain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $73.04 million and approximately $449,375.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00210225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 625,580,919 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

