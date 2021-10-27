Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. 94,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,349. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

