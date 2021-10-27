Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IQVIA (IQV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IQVIA (NYSE: IQV):

10/27/2021 – IQVIA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in all the past four quarters. The company enjoys a solid technological suite. Its efforts to help clients gain a deep understanding of the healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. With increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings will likely benefit from growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. Consistent share buybacks boost investors’ confidence and drive the bottom line. Meanwhile, high expenses put pressure on the company's bottom line, and high debt may limit its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange risk is also a concern for IQVIA Holdings .”

10/27/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $282.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $287.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $304.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – IQVIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.99. 16,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $242.32.

Get IQVIA Holdings Inc alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.