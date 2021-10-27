RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.0534 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $70.10 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00247802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00126333 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002776 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

