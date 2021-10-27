RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,245,857 shares during the period. RedHill Biopharma comprises about 2.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 2.09% of RedHill Biopharma worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RDHL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $259.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

