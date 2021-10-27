Redmile Group LLC Sells 19,911 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Amundi bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $454.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $428.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $457.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.