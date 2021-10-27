Redpanda Earth Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and $119,825.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,446.17 or 0.99547417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.23 or 0.06678768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

