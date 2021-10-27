renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $58,722.27 on Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $20.35 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $58,722.27 or 0.99730536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00211603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00099108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,622 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

