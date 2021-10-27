ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) traded up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -22.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

