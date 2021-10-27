REPO Market Cap Hits $5.22 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $1.87 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

