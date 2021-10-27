Request (REQ) Price Down 12.2% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $196.33 million and $15.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00049511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00207912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00098001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.