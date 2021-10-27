Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/18/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/18/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/18/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/7/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/6/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ETR:BOSS traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €53.64 ($63.11). 155,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -1,411.58. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.59.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

