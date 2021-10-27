Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

10/22/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – PacWest Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

9/9/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

PACW traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 676,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

