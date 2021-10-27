Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 27th (ATEX, BILL, BVNRY, CANF, CSTR, DOMO, EDAP, EFSC, ELUXY, ESQ)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 27th:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

