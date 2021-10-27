Restore (LON:RST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RST. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Restore alerts:

Shares of LON:RST traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 477.90 ($6.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,937. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 492.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 438.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Restore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The company has a market capitalization of £653.17 million and a P/E ratio of 87.96.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.