RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 1%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €15.72 ($18.49) and last traded at €15.72 ($18.49). 418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.88 ($18.68).

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.08.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.