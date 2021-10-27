Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Insider Sells £20,905.92 in Stock

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).
LON RCDO opened at GBX 428.32 ($5.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 411.84. The stock has a market cap of £266.49 million and a P/E ratio of 149.31. Ricardo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.
About Ricardo
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.
