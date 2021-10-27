Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Insider Sells £20,905.92 in Stock

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

LON RCDO opened at GBX 428.32 ($5.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 411.84. The stock has a market cap of £266.49 million and a P/E ratio of 149.31. Ricardo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

