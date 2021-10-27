RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.25% of RingCentral worth $863,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $268,713.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

Shares of RNG opened at $241.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -163.37 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $207.53 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.37.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The company had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

