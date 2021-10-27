Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $202,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119,954.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.