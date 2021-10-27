Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 563,490 shares.The stock last traded at $67.24 and had previously closed at $67.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

